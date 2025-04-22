SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Barrie South—Innisfil

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Barrie South—Innisfil is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP John Brassard who first took office in 2015. Brassard collected 25,234 votes, winning 47.67 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Barrie South—Innisfil in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: John Brassard (Incumbent)

Liberal: John Olthuis

NDP: Andrew Harrigan

People's Party: Mark Sampson

