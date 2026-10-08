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Politics

Joachim Agou kicked out of BC Conservatives over social media posts

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 4:29 pm
1 min read
Joachim Agou has been kicked out of the BC Conservatives, the party confirmed on Thursday. View image in full screen
Joachim Agou has been kicked out of the BC Conservatives, the party confirmed on Thursday. BC Conservative Party
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Interim BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson kicked a candidate out of the party on Thursday.

Social media posts from Victoria-Beacon Hill candidate Joachim Agou came to light this week, which targeted the Pakistani and Palestinian communities in what NDP candidate Amna Shah called a display of “horrific racism.”

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Doerkson released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying, “There is no excuse for this. I will not tolerate it. The candidate in Victoria-Beacon Hill is no longer a Conservative candidate. If elected, he will not serve in the Caucus.”

Agou has now deleted his X account and has been removed from the BC Conservative website.

Global News caught up with Agou in Victoria, who said he did not want to comment at this time and did not answer the media’s questions, only saying, “I will look into it.”

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