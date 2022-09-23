Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Live B.C. election results 2022: Find your riding and candidates

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 4:20 pm
British Columbians will vote in the municipal election on Oct. 15.
British Columbians will vote in the municipal election on Oct. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Voters in British Columbia will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in the 2022 municipal election.

Global News will have complete coverage of the 2022 B.C. municipal election, including a look at all municipalities and candidates in B.C., along with information on how and where to vote.
Click to play video: 'Social media becomes more prevalent in municipal elections' Social media becomes more prevalent in municipal elections
Social media becomes more prevalent in municipal elections

Find candidates for your municipality from the list below:

Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver draws order of candidate names on election ballots' City of Vancouver draws order of candidate names on election ballots
City of Vancouver draws order of candidate names on election ballots
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC municipal election tagBC votes tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC municipalities tagbc civic election 2022 tagBC municipalities 2022 tagMunicipality election BC tagRiding candidates tagVoting in BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers