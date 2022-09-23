Live B.C. election results 2022: Find your riding and candidates

Voters in British Columbia will go to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in the 2022 municipal election.Global News will have complete coverage of the 2022 B.C. municipal election, including a look at all municipalities and candidates in B.C., along with information on how and where to vote.
Social media becomes more prevalent in municipal elections
Find candidates for your municipality from the list below:
Trending Stories
City of Vancouver draws order of candidate names on election ballots
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments