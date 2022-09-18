B.C. municipal election 2022: Nelson results

Residents of Nelson — named in 1889 after Hugh Nelson, B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor at the time — will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
In the 2018 municipal election, John Dooley was elected as mayor after defeating incumbent Debra Kozak by 386 votes. Dooley had 2,290 votes (53 per cent) while Kozak had 1,904 votes (44.1 per cent). Bernie Brown rounded out the race for mayor with 121 votes (2.8 per cent).
Candidates
Mayor
John N Buffery
John Dooley (incumbent)
Janice Morrison
Tom Prior (Thomas Prior)
Mike Zeabin
Council
Ainsleah R Hastings
Charles Jeanes
Richard Logtenberg (incumbent)
Keith Page (incumbent)
Leslie K Payne
Jesse N Pineiro
Brenton Raby
Glenn G Sutherland (John)
Kate Tait
Kyle Wilkinson
Jesse Woodward (incumbent)
Population of municipality
11,106 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
The City of Nelson is situated alongside the Kootenay River and about 33 kilometres from Kootenay Lake.
