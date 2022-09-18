Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Nelson results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A satellite view of Nelson, B.C. View image in full screen
A satellite view of Nelson, B.C. Satellite Pro

Residents of Nelson — named in 1889 after Hugh Nelson, B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor at the time — will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

In the 2018 municipal election, John Dooley was elected as mayor after defeating incumbent Debra Kozak by 386 votes. Dooley had 2,290 votes (53 per cent) while Kozak had 1,904 votes (44.1 per cent). Bernie Brown rounded out the race for mayor with 121 votes (2.8 per cent).

Candidates

Mayor

John N Buffery

John Dooley (incumbent)

Janice Morrison

Tom Prior (Thomas Prior)

Mike Zeabin

Council 

Ainsleah R Hastings

Charles Jeanes

Richard Logtenberg (incumbent)

Keith Page (incumbent)

Leslie K Payne

Jesse N Pineiro

Brenton Raby

Glenn G Sutherland (John)

Kate Tait

Kyle Wilkinson

Jesse Woodward  (incumbent)

Population of municipality

11,106 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

The City of Nelson is situated alongside the Kootenay River and about 33 kilometres from Kootenay Lake.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

