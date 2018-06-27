B.C. municipal election 2018: Nelson

Candidates

Boundary

The City of Nelson is situated alongside the Kootenay River, and about 33 kilometres from Kootenay lake.

Population (2016)

10,572

History

Silver is a dominant theme in Nelson‘s history.

One story has it that a prospector kicked a rock and found silver purely by chance.

Another story has it that a group of prospectors were fruitlessly trying their luck on Toad Mountain in 1886.

As they prepared to go home, they found a copper-silver deposit.

And so Nelson was born.

The town site was established in 1890 and its population had grown to 3,000 seven years later.

Two railroads supported mining and the town just kept growing.

When mining declined, forestry became Nelson’s dominant industry. Then Notre Dame College was established in 1950, and today, Nelson has Selkirk College, the Kootenay School of the Arts and more.

Draft dodgers who avoided the Vietnam War came to Nelson in the 1960s and ’70s, and many stayed there even after an amnesty in 1977.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$102,758/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

84.99 (+5.25)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

31.79 (+18.58)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

61.07 (-13.22)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

42.73 (+170.96)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Wayne Stetski (NDP)

Provincial

Michelle Mungall (BC NDP)