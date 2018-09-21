BC Municipal Election 2018

September 21, 2018 12:11 pm

Live B.C. election results 2018: Find your riding and candidates

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

A voting station in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood.

Global News
Voters in British Columbia head to the polls Oct. 20 to vote in the municipal election.

Global News has complete coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, including a look at all municipalities and candidates in B.C., along with information on how and where to vote.

We will have live, real-time poll results beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 20.

Tune into our special election broadcast starting at 8 p.m. PT on TV, radio, online and social media.

Find the full list of 162 ridings in the B.C. municipal election below. Each riding profile includes a list of the candidates for mayor and council, along with the geography and history of the riding.

100 Mile House

Abbotsford

Alert Bay

Anmore

Armstrong

Ashcroft

Barriere

Belcarra

Bowen Island 

Burnaby

Burns Lake

Cache Creek

Canal Flats

Campbell River

Castlegar

Central Saanich

Chase

Chetwynd

Chilliwack

Clearwater

Clinton

Coldstream

Colwood

Comox

Coquitlam

Courtenay

Cranbrook

Creston

Cumberland

Dawson Creek

Delta

Duncan

Elkford

Enderby

Esquimalt

Fernie

Fort St. James

Fort St. John

Fraser Lake

Fruitvale

Gibsons

Gold River

Golden

Grand Forks

Granisle

Greenwood

Harrison Hot Springs

Hazelton

Highlands

Hope

Houston

Hudson’s Hope

Invermere

Jumbo Glacier

Kamloops

Kaslo

Kelowna

Kent

Keremeos

Kimberley

Kitimat

Ladysmith

Lake Country

Lake Cowichan

Langford

Langley (City)

Langley (Township)

Lillooet

Lions Bay

Logan Lake

Lumby

Lytton

Mackenzie

Maple Ridge

Masset

McBride

Merritt

Metchosin

Midway

Mission

Montrose

Nakusp

Nanaimo

Nelson

New Denver

New Hazelton

New Westminster

North Cowichan

North Saanich

North Vancouver (City)

North Vancouver (District)

Northern Rockies

Oak Bay

Oliver

Osoyoos

Parksville

Peachland

Pemberton

Penticton

Pitt Meadows

Port Alberni

Port Alice

Port Clements

Port Coquitlam

Port Edward

Port Hardy

Port McNeill

Port Moody

Pouce Coupe

Powell River

Prince George

Prince Rupert

Princeton

Qualicum Beach

Queen Charlotte

Quesnel

Radium Hot Springs

Revelstoke

Richmond

Rossland

Saanich

Salmo

Salmon Arm

Sayward

Sechelt

Sicamous

Sidney

Silverton

Slocan

Smithers

Sooke

Spallumcheen

Sparwood

Squamish

Stewart

Summerland

Sun Peaks

Surrey

Tahsis

Taylor

Telkwa

Terrace

Tofino

Trail

Tumbler Ridge

Ucluelet

Valemount

Vancouver

Vanderhoof

Vernon

Victoria

View Royal

Warfield

Wells

West Kelowna

West Vancouver

Whistler

White Rock

Williams Lake

Zeballos

