B.C. municipal election 2018: Pouce Coupe

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Pouce Coupe is located in B.C.’s northeast region, just south of Dawson Creek.

Population (2016)

792

History

The Pouce Coupe area was traditionally inhabited by the Dane-zaa people.

Settlement started there in 1898, when Hector Tremblay set up a grading post and a community started to grow.

Homesteading would begin in a parcel known as the Peace River Block in 1912.

Pouce Coupe would come to be known as the “pioneer capital of the Peace River region.”

Farmers in Alberta and Saskatchewan would migrate there during the Great Depression as drought ravaged their provinces.

Farming continues to be a dominant industry in Pouce Coupe as is petroleum.

Pouce Coupe would bear witness to the bursting of a natural gas pipeline in 2009, which forced evacuations.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$115,456/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Bob Zimmer (Conservative)

Provincial

Mike Bernier (BC Liberal)