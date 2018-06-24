B.C. municipal election 2018: Coquitlam

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

A Vancouver suburb, Coquitlam is located in what’s known as the “Tri-Cities” area of the Lower Mainland, which also compasses Anmore, Belcarra, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody. Anmore and Port Moody lie to Coquitlam’s west, the Pitt River to its east and across the river you’ll find Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Population (2016)

139,284

History

The Kwikwetlem people lived along the Coquitlam River before European settlement began.

The word “Kwikwetlem” means “red fish up the river,” a nod to the importance of salmon to the region.

Settlement by Europeans commenced in the 1860 as the North Road was built from New Westminster to Burrard Inlet, opening up access to the area.

The District of Coquitlam was incorporated in 1891, and its business was conducted at Westminster Junction, which was to become the Pacific Coast Terminus for the Canadian Pacific Railway.

The Fraser Mills lumber mill was opened on the north bank of the Fraser River toward the conclusion of the 19th century, and a town grew there with homes, a post office, barbershop, offices and more.

In 1909, French Canadians experienced in logging moved to the area after being recruited to work at Fraser Mills.

They helped to establish Maillardville, a French-Canadian community within the region.

Agricultural settlement started happening along North Road, in an area now known as Burquitlam. Future development was also expected at Westminster Junction.

Coquitlam’s population continued to grow over the years, shooting up even further after the Second World War.

Development accelerated with the construction of the Lougheed Highway in 1953.

The 1980s brought developments such as Westwood Mall and Coquitlam Centre.

Coquitlam would obtain city status in 1992, and it just kept growing.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$112,251/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

70.54 (-7.58)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP – rural/B.C.

83.67 (+97.38)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

50.50 (-12.69)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP – rural/B.C.

15.86 (-14.04)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Fin Donnelly (NDP) — Port Moody-Coquitlam

Ron McKinnon (Liberal) — Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam

Provincial

Rick Glumac (BC NDP) — Port Moody-Coquitlam

Joan Isaacs (BC Liberal) — Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Selina Robinson (BC NDP) — Coquitlam-Maillardville