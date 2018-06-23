B.C. municipal election 2018: Cache Creek

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

On one side of Elephant Hill Provincial Park, you’ll find Ashcroft. On the other, northern side, you’ll find Cache Creek just north of Boston Bar. It’s located in the Thompson-Nicola Region.

Population (2016)

963

History

Like a number of B.C. communities, Cache Creek can trace its growth back to the Gold Rush.

It was an important place for miners to stop and stack up supplies before they headed further north.

The origin of Cache Creek’s name is something of a mystery. Some have said it came from a stagecoach robbery that happened during the Gold Rush, in which one of the robbers buried what they stole in a creek bed.

Another account has it that fur traders “cached” supplies in the valley junction. This story is seen as more likely.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$97,536/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Jati Sidhu (Liberal)

Provincial



Jackie Tegert (BC Liberal)