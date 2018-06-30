B.C. municipal election 2018: Vancouver

There has already been lots of drama in the race to lead the largest city in the province. Ever since Gregor Robertson announced he was not going to run for re-election, prominent politicians and want-to-be politicians have been clamouring for a shot at the job.

With the nominations all wrapped up for the city’s two major municipal political parties, the NPA and Vision Vancouver, the political landscape is becoming a little bit more clear.

Squamish chief Ian Campbell was acclaimed as Vision Vancouver’s candidate, hoping to carry on the success the party had in mayoral elections with Robertson at the top of the ticket.

Political newcomer Ken Sim will be the NPA’s nominee for the mayor’s job after beating John Coupar and Glen Chernen in a bizarre nomination battle. NPA city councillor Hector Bremner was told by the party’s executive that he could not run. Now he is contemplating starting his own political party and would run for mayor under that banner.

There are others outside of the two main municipal parties planning a run for the mayor’s chair. NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, former Conservative MP Wai Young, SFU professor Shauna Sylvester, ProVancouver’s David Chen and COPE’s Patrick Condon are all, for now, planning on running for mayor.

Vancouver has been at the epicentre of some of the province’s biggest issues. Housing affordability, the opioid epidemic, marijuana legalization and transit will all be huge issues during the election campaign.

Candidates

Mayor

Hector Bremner

Ken Sim

Wei Young

David Chen

Patrick Condon

Kennedy Stewart

Ian Campbell

Shauna Sylvester

Boundary

B.C.’s biggest city is in Metro Vancouver and bordered by Burnaby, the Fraser River, English Bay and the Burrard Inlet.

Population (2016)

631,486

History

Home to Indigenous Peoples for generations, Vancouver had an industry boom in the 1800s. Logging, gold and fur trading made the area an economic centre.

In 1867, “Gassy Jack” Deighton opened a saloon for forestry workers on the shore of Burrard Inlet. The drinking hole was so popular the community around it was called Gastown.

In 1884, the Canadian Pacific Railway moved its terminal from the head of Burrard Inlet to the area now known as Coal Harbour. A few years later, in 1886, the city was incorporated as the City of Vancouver, as it had a population of about 1,000 people. The first mayor was M.A. McLean. That summer a brush fire burned the city to the ground in less than 30 minutes.

One of the city’s favourite tourist destinations, English Bay beach, was sandless until 1898. Visitors had to walk through bushes to reach the water and a large rock on the beach separated men and women bathers.

In 1915, the Vancouver Millionaires hoisted the Stanley Cup. It was the same year that the University of British Columbia opened its doors.

In 1954, Vancouver hosted the 5th British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

Thirty-two years later, the city hosted the World’s Fair. Twenty-four after that, in 2010, the city played host to the Winter Olympics.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)

$111,636/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

114.47 (+5.19)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

98.26 (-7)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Hedy Fry (Liberal) – Vancouver Centre

Don Davies (NDP) – Vancouver Kingsway

Jenny Kwan (NDP) – Vancouver East

Joyce Murray (Liberal) – Vancouver Quadra

Harjit Sajjan (Liberal) – Vancouver South

Jody Wilson-Raybould (Liberal) – Vancouver Granville

Provincial

Spencer Chandra-Herbert (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-West End

George Chow (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-Fraserview

Adrian Dix (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-Kingsway

David Eby (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-Point Grey

Mable Elmore (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-Kensington

George Heyman (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-Fairview

Michael Lee (B.C. Liberal) – Vancouver-Langara

Melanie Mark (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

Shane Simpson (B.C. NDP) – Vancouver-Hastings

Sam Sullivan (B.C. Liberal) – Vancouver-False Creek

Andrew Wilkinson (B.C. Liberal) – Vancouver-Quilchena