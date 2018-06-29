BC Municipal Election 2018

June 29, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Salmon Arm

Global News

The Raven Trail in Salmon Arm.

Laurel Neufeld
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Salmon Arm is a city that’s found at the southern tip of Shuswap Lake, about 30 kilometres from Sicamous along Highway 1.

Population (2016)

17,706

History

The Secwepemc people lived in the Salmon Arm area long before it became a municipality.

The Gold Rush would bring prospectors to the area in the 1860s as they searched for gold in the Salmon River.

But a community would develop in earnest following the laying of the last spike in Canadian Pacific Railway at Craigellachie in 1885.

Settlers would use farmland for dairy, and grow berries on the area’s benches.

Salmon Arm would become a municipality in 1905, and tourism would grow in the community in the 1950s.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$110,196/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

47.58 (-9.15)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

45.66 (+16.87)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal

32.49 (-39.49)/74.68 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

24.45 (+4.76)/74.68 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Mel Arnold (Conservative)

Provincial

Greg Kyllo (BC Liberal)

