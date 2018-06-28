B.C. municipal election 2018: Peachland

Candidates

Boundary

Peachland is located on the shore of Okanagan Lake, south of Westbank and West Kelowna.

Population (2016)

5,428

History

Peachland takes its name from a real estate development that was established by J.M. Robinson.

The development became a townsite that would become a municipality in 1909.

Fur traders were the first non-Indigenous people to the area after they came north from Fort Okanagan between 1820 and 1835.

Gold would be found in the Cariboo, and the Okanagan Valley would be flooded with prospectors looking for the mineral, but none would be discovered there.

Robinson was one such prospector, but the taste of a peach from the region convinced him he could find a bigger treasure growing fruit than by digging rocks out of the ground.

The First World War took a toll on Peachland as only 18 of 33 local men who went overseas came home.

Peachland’s orchards would see plenty of activity in the 1920s but then the Great Depression hit in the 1930s.

The area would endure a rough winter in 1949/1950, with cold weather hurting a number of fruit trees that then had to be replanted.

Orchards were eventually left to rot as people sought work in areas that provided steadier incomes.

Sawmills and a mine would provide employment for some time.

Today, Peachland is seen as an attractive community for retirees. Much of the money residents make comes from outside the municipality.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,728/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

49.78 (+22.82)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

9.11 (-50.60)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Dan Albas (Conservative)

Provincial

Dan Ashton (BC Liberal)