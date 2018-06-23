B.C. municipal election 2018: Burnaby

In an election cycle where seemingly all the experienced mayors are stepping aside, Burnaby mayor Derek Corrigan hopes to remain. The current mayor is seeking re-election and is hoping to win his sixth election, having first won in 2002 and was re-elected in 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2014.

In winning those five elections, Corrigan has not just topped the ballots but has done so emphatically. In 2014, he tallied 28,113 votes to beat his closest challenger Daren Hancott who tallied 8,848 votes. His NDP-affiliated Burnaby Citizens Association has also won all the seats on council and school board since 2008.

Corrigan is one of the most influential mayors in Metro Vancouver. This past December he beat Gregor Robertson to become chair of the Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Council. As the chair of the board, he was in charge when the regions municipalities were finally able to come up with a funding model to cover the mayor’s share of major new transit projects in the region.

Along with housing affordability, transit and other issues gripping a large part of Metro Vancouver, the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion will be extremely important during the race for the mayor’s job. Corrigan is a strong opponent of the Trans Mountain expansion and the city under his leadership has challenged the project in court.

Punk rocker Joe Keithley has tossed his hat in the ring. The musician also known as Joey Shithead with D.O.A. plans on running with a slate of Green candidates. He also ran for the Greens in the 2017 provincial election in Burnaby-Lougheed.

Former B.C. Liberal MLA Richard Lee is also considering a run for mayor.

Candidates

Derek Corrigan, Burnaby Citizens Association

Joe Keithley, Green Party

Boundary

B.C.’s third-biggest city is bordered by Vancouver, New Westminster, Port Moody, the Burrard Inlet and the Fraser River.

Population (2016)

232,755

History

Located within the territories of the Squamish, Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, Kwantlen, Katzie, Qayqayt, Semiahmoo and Tsawwassen First Nations, Burnaby was incorporated as a municipality in 1892.

First inhabited by Indigenous peoples who used parts of the area for camping and food gathering, history would take a turn with the establishment of fur trading whose focal point was the Hudson’s Bay Company’s post at Fort Langley.

The discovery of gold along the Fraser River would also bring prospectors to British Columbia.

Burnaby began to develop as its own community after the creation of the City of New Westminster in 1860. Residents would grow dissatisfied as the property taxes they paid did not provide any local benefits.

The city was incorporated in 1892 and named after Burnaby Lake, which was itself named after Robert Burnaby, a businessman who explored the region in 1859.

For its 100th anniversary, the municipality would officially change its name from the Corporation of the District of Burnaby to the City of Burnaby.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$102,961/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (2016)/B.C.

77.11 (-9.73)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (2016)/B.C.

69 (-8.80)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Terry Beech (Liberal) — Burnaby North-Seymour

Peter Julian (NDP) — New Westminster-Burnaby

Kennedy Stewart (NDP) — Burnaby South

Provincial

Katrina Chen (BC NDP) — Burnaby-Lougheed

Raj Chouhan (BC NDP) — Burnaby-Edmonds

Anne Kang (BC NDP) — Burnaby-Deer Lake

Janet Routledge (BC NDP) — Burnaby North