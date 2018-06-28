B.C. municipal election 2018: Pitt Meadows

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Pitt Meadows lies on the eastern shore of the Pitt River, and the north side of the Fraser, across the water from Port Coquitlam and Surrey.

Population (2016)

18,573

History

Members of the Katzie Nation lived in the Pitt Meadows area before the coming of European settlers. The Kwantlen Nation was also present there.

The Pitt River would be named by British explorer Capt. James McMillan, and possibly did it after English prime minister William Pitt the Younger.

Settlers would come to Pitt Meadows by the middle of the 19th century, with dairy farming and logging becoming primary industries there.

Then the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) came in 1885, serving as a catalyst for more growth.

Initially part of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows would become its own municipality in 1914.

The area would draw French and Asian immigrants — Japanese settlers would later be sent to internment camps.

The Pitt and Alouette Rivers were dyked after the Second World War, and that allowed for expanded vegetable and fruit growing.

Forestry would also prosper throughout much of the 20th century.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$126,464/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

70.39 (-13.31)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

56.72 (-23.14)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Dan Ruimy (Liberal)

Provincial

Lisa Beare (BC NDP)