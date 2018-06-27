B.C. municipal election 2018: New Denver

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The northern shore of Slocan Lake is where you’ll find the Village of New Denver, about 100 kilometres north of Castlegar.

Population (2016)

473

History

New Denver and the Slocan Valley form part of the territory of the Sinixt First Nation.

The mineral galena was found in the area’s mountains and a mining boom kicked off in the 1890s.

New Denver would serve as a service centre for the town of Sandon, which was the centre of silver mining activity.

The boom busted by 1910, Sandon fell away as a centre of activity. But New Denver pressed on.

Doukhobors fleeing persecution in Russia would arrive in the area from 1908 to 1938.

They started farming land along the Slocan River.

New Denver also received Canadians of Japanese descent as they were interned after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

Draft dodgers would come to the Slocan Valley in the 1960s and 1970s.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$70,912/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)