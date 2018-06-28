B.C. municipal election 2018: Port Hardy

Candidates

Boundary

Port Hardy is located on Vancouver Island’s northern coast, about 43 kilometres from Port McNeill.

Population (2016)

4,132

History

Port Hardy‘s settlement began at the turn of the century with the establishment of a post office and store on the east side of Hardy Bay.

The area would see 12 families settle there by 1914, though access to the area would remain difficult until 1979, when a logging road that connected Port Hardy to Campbell River was paved.

The Island Copper Mine, an open-pit porphyry copper mine, operated between 1971 and 1995, about 16 kilometres south of Port Hardy and employed more than 900 people.

Today, it’s a wildlife habitat and a biological treatment system.

Port Hardy, meanwhile, is a focal point for air and ferry travel, as well as marine transportation.

It’s considered a gateway to B.C.’s Central Coast.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$100,864/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Rachel Blaney

Provincial

Claire Trevena (BC NDP)