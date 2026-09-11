Nova Scotia to expand protections for people affected by AI-generated intimate images

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The Nova Scotia government says new legislation will expand protections for people affected by intimate images created or altered by AI without their consent.

The government introduced the new bill on Thursday.

It amends the provincial Intimate Images and Cyber-protection Act, which provides legal protection for victims of cyberbullying and the sharing of intimate images online.

Provincial Justice Minister Scott Armstrong told The Canadian Press in an interview that the proposed changes expand the definition of an intimate image and ensure that victims do not have to prove intimate images were shared without their consent.

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This would reduce the burden on victims, when applying for a court order for an image to be taken down.

“Prior to these changes … if someone uploaded an intimate image of a victim, it was on the victim to actually prove that they did not give consent,” Armstrong said. “That’s not trauma informed. The victim shouldn’t have to do the work here.”

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Armstrong says the amendments also make it illegal for someone to threaten to share an intimate image online.

He says the changes align with those made to the Canadian Criminal Code in June, which made it illegal to threaten to share intimate images, including sexual deepfakes, without consent.

The proposed legislation also includes amendments to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act.

One of the changes would give the provincial government expanded powers to take control of a property that is suspected of hosting serious criminal activity.

“This is another tool we’re using to be able to combat human trafficking, in particular,” Armstrong said.

The legislation includes other amendments to improve public safety in the province, including modernizing 911 services.