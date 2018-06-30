B.C. municipal election 2018: Wells

Candidates

Boundary

Wells is located in central British Columbia, about 75 kilometres east of Quesnel on Highway 26.

Population (2016)

217

History

The District of Wells is a small Cariboo community that owes its existence to a pair of gold rushes.

European settlement in the area began in earnest in the 1860s when thousands of people descended on nearby Barkerville — now a “ghost town,” museum and national historic site — in search of gold.

Half a century later, the search for gold revitalized the area, this time after prospector Fred Wells struck ore in the 1930s. The current Wells townsite was subsequently established as a company town for workers in the Cariboo Gold Quartz Mine.

Wells reached a population of about 4,500, its largest ever, in the 1940s, and was for a time one of northern B.C.’s largest communities.

However, the closure of the mines in 1967 led to a steep decline in population.

Tourism now forms a major part of Wells’ economy, and the town is known for its gold-rush aesthetics and quaint buildings.

Median after-tax income of households (2015)/B.C. median

$39,808/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Todd Doherty (Conservative)

Provincial

Coralee Oakes (BC Liberal)