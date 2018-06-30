B.C. municipal election 2018: Victoria

The mayor of British Columbia’s capital city wants to keep her job. Lisa Helps is running for re-election in Victoria. It was four years ago that she pulled off the upset, defeating incumbent Dean Fortin by 89 votes.
Since then Helps has focused on building new affordable housing, separated bike lanes downtown and the start of construction on a regional sewage treatment facility. She inherited the Johnson Street Bridge project, which was late and over-budget.
The bike lane network has been controversial, leading to parking issues and traffic problems. Helps was also in charge while a tent city occupied the grounds of the provincial court house in the city for nearly a year.
Helps will be heavily favoured to win re-election, with the only candidates publicly interested so far having no substantial political experience.
The big issues in Victoria include affordability, affordable housing development, sewage treatment and the future of the Crystal Pool.
Lisa Helps
Gary Beyer
Sean Leitenberg
Rob Duncan
The province’s capital is bordered by Oak Bay, Saanich, Esquimalt and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
85,792
Aboriginal families have lived on Southern Vancouver Island for generations, well before Capt. James Cook became the first non-aboriginal person to set foot on Vancouver Island in 1778. On July 21, 1871, British Columbia became the sixth province of the Dominion of Canada and Victoria was proclaimed the capital.
Named after Queen Victoria, the city is one of the oldest in the Pacific Northwest, with British settlement beginning in 1843.
$103,303/$111,736
118.62 (-14.75)/93.63 (-0.71)
115.94 (-21.99)/74.86 (-21.99)
Federal
Murray Rankin (NDP) – Victoria
Provincial
Rob Fleming (BC NDP) – Victoria-Swan Lake
Carole James (BC NDP) – Victoria-Beacon Hill
Andrew Weaver (Green Party) – Oak Bay-Gordon Head
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.