B.C. municipal election 2018: Granisle
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
Granisle is a small village located on the shores of Babine Lake in central British Columbia, about 140 kilometres from Smithers.
Population (2016)
303
History
The history of Granisle is wrapped up in the history of Babine Lake.
For as long as humans have been in North America, Babine Lake has been home for the Nat’ooten peoples.
Four of these people’s villages were found when European settlers arrived in about 1813.
The Hudson’s Bay Company would set up a trading post at one of those villages, known as Old Fort.
The Nat’ooten are today known as the Lake Babine Nation.
Mining started on Babine Lake in 1965 after Granby Mining and Smelting Ltd. build a copper mine on Sterret Island.
Another copper mine was built on the Newman Peninsula in 1972.
Granby Mining and Smelting named Granisle and set it up as a place for workers to live with their families.
The village was incorporated in 1971.
That same year, the remains of a mammoth were found at Babine Lake’s Bell copper mine.
Median total income of couple economic families without children or other relatives (2015)/B.C. median
$50,773/$80,788
Political representation
Federal
Nathan Cullen (NDP)
Provincial
John Rustad (BC Liberal)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.