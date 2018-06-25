BC Municipal Election 2018

B.C. municipal election 2018: Granisle

Village of Granisle in winter.

Village of Granisle
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Granisle is a small village located on the shores of Babine Lake in central British Columbia, about 140 kilometres from Smithers.

Population (2016)

303

History

The history of Granisle is wrapped up in the history of Babine Lake.

For as long as humans have been in North America, Babine Lake has been home for the Nat’ooten peoples.

Four of these people’s villages were found when European settlers arrived in about 1813.

The Hudson’s Bay Company would set up a trading post at one of those villages, known as Old Fort.

The Nat’ooten are today known as the Lake Babine Nation.

Mining started on Babine Lake in 1965 after Granby Mining and Smelting Ltd. build a copper mine on Sterret Island.

Another copper mine was built on the Newman Peninsula in 1972.

Granby Mining and Smelting named Granisle and set it up as a place for workers to live with their families.

The village was incorporated in 1971.

That same year, the remains of a mammoth were found at Babine Lake’s Bell copper mine.

Median total income of couple economic families without children or other relatives (2015)/B.C. median

$50,773/$80,788

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

John Rustad (BC Liberal)

