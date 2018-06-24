BC Municipal Election 2018

B.C. municipal election 2018: Courtenay

Courtenay, B.C.

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

You’ll find Courtenay in the Comox Valley on the east coast of Vancouver Island, a short distance from Comox and across the water from Texada Island.

Population (2016)

25,599

History

The history of the Courtenay area has been traced back as long as 80 million years, to when prehistoric marine life dominated the waters.

The elasmosaur, for one, was a marine creature almost 40 feet long.

As for its first human inhabitants, the K’omoks First Nation marks the start of that history, making a home in the Comox Valley for thousands of years.

The Pentlatch, meanwhile, operated a fishery nearby.

Explorer Sir Francis Drake is believed to have come to the area in 1579, but the first European settlement happened in 1862.

Settlers arrived to find a natural harbour, land perfect for farming and plenty of fish in the water.

The E&N Railway would arrive in Courtenay in 1914 and give residents a link with Victoria and Nanaimo. Courtenay incorporated as a city in 1913.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$97,280/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

101.29 (+11.36)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

120.12 (+41.07)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Gord Johns (NDP)

Provincial

Ronna-Rae Leonard (BC NDP)

