B.C. municipal election 2018: Port Alberni

Boundary

Port Alberni is a Vancouver Island community that can be found on Alberni Inlet. It’s located about 50 kilometres from Parksville.

Population (2016)

17,678

History

The Nuu-chah-nulth people, specifically the Tseshaht and the Hupacasath, were first to the area that would one day be known as Port Alberni.

Nuu-chah-nulth translates as “all along the mountains and sea.”

And they were there when the Spanish set up a fort in 1789, and then started trading with the Nuu-chah-nulth.

Settlement began in earnest in the 1880s amid the growth of the forestry industry.

The town of Port Alberni was incorporated after the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway arrived in 1912.

It would amalgamate with Alberni, a sister community, in 1967.

Port Alberni’s forest industry would attract big names such as MacMillan Bloedel and the Rockefellers before it went into decline.

The city would see major waves following the 1964 Alaskan earthquake, which shook so hard it would create a tsunami.

No one was killed, but homes were lost.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$93,376/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

136.84 (+11.62)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

47.99 (-1.34)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

180.72 (47.65)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

35.62 (-5.67)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Gord Johns (NDP)

Provincial

Scott Fraser (BC NDP)