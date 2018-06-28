BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 28, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Port Alberni

By and Global News

Port Alberni, B.C.

Wikimedia Commons user Kevstan
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Port Alberni is a Vancouver Island community that can be found on Alberni Inlet. It’s located about 50 kilometres from Parksville.

Population (2016)

17,678

History

The Nuu-chah-nulth people, specifically the Tseshaht and the Hupacasath, were first to the area that would one day be known as Port Alberni.

Nuu-chah-nulth translates as “all along the mountains and sea.”

And they were there when the Spanish set up a fort in 1789, and then started trading with the Nuu-chah-nulth.

Settlement began in earnest in the 1880s amid the growth of the forestry industry.

The town of Port Alberni was incorporated after the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway arrived in 1912.

Story continues below

It would amalgamate with Alberni, a sister community, in 1967.

Port Alberni’s forest industry would attract big names such as MacMillan Bloedel and the Rockefellers before it went into decline.

The city would see major waves following the 1964 Alaskan earthquake, which shook so hard it would create a tsunami.

No one was killed, but homes were lost.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$93,376/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

136.84 (+11.62)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

47.99 (-1.34)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

180.72 (47.65)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

35.62 (-5.67)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Gord Johns (NDP)

Provincial

Scott Fraser (BC NDP)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
Port Alberni
port alberni council
port alberni election
port alberni election 2018
port alberni election candidates
port alberni election candidates 2018
port alberni election results
port alberni election results 2018
port alberni mayor
port alberni municipal election
port alberni municipal election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News