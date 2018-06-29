B.C. municipal election 2018: Richmond

Candidates

Malcolm Brodie

Boundary

The City of Richmond is a suburb located south of Vancouver, looking out to the Salish Sea.

Population (2016)

198,309

History

The Musqueam were first to inhabit the area now known as Richmond.

It’s a place where they caught salmon and harvested berries.

Then the area’s flatlands would be used for farming, producing dairy, vegetables, grains and berries.

It was incorporated as a municipality in 1879.

Salmon canning would become a dominant industry in the village of Steveston in the 1870s, and two decades later, there would be almost 50 canneries, attracting fishers from China, Japan, Europe and Indigenous communities.

A bridge to the mainland would be built in 1889, and the railway would come in 1902. Sea Island would be where an airport was built in 1931.

Many Japanese residents from Richmond were sent to internment camps during the Second World War, but when that was over, the community would attract immigrants from places such as Hong Kong and China.

Today, the population there is 60 per cent Asian.

Richmond would be incorporated as a city in 1990.

Median after-tax income of households (2015)/B.C. median

$95,173/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

75.54 (+0.13)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

44.40 (-10.27)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Joe Peschisolido (Liberal) — Steveston-Richmond East

Alice Wong (Conservative) — Richmond Centre

Provincial

Jas Johal (BC Liberal) — Richmond-Queensborough

Linda Reid (BC Liberal) — Richmond South Centre

Teresa Wat (BC Liberal) — Richmond North Centre

John Yap (BC Liberal) — Richmond-Steveston