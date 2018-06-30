BC Municipal Election 2018

B.C. municipal election 2018: Valemount

Map of the Village of Valemount.

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Valemount is located along Highway 5 in B.C.’s Robson Valley Region, about 200 kilometres north of Clearwater.

Population (2016)

1,021

History

Fulton Alexander McKirdy was the first to set up a homestead in the Valemount area in 1906.

Then, in 1914, a railway was built through Yellowhead Pass, and a station built at Swift Creek, about two kilometres from where Valemount sits today.

A small town dependent on logging would spring up, growing slowly.

The Swift Creek station was moved a mile down the tracks in 1927, and the town was named Valemount, a shorthand for “Valley of the Mountains.”

Median after-tax income of households (2015)/B.C. median

$96,000/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Bob Zimmer (Conservative)

Provincial

Shirley Bond (BC Liberal)

