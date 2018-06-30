B.C. municipal election 2018: Valemount

To be announced.
Valemount is located along Highway 5 in B.C.’s Robson Valley Region, about 200 kilometres north of Clearwater.
1,021
Fulton Alexander McKirdy was the first to set up a homestead in the Valemount area in 1906.
Then, in 1914, a railway was built through Yellowhead Pass, and a station built at Swift Creek, about two kilometres from where Valemount sits today.
A small town dependent on logging would spring up, growing slowly.
The Swift Creek station was moved a mile down the tracks in 1927, and the town was named Valemount, a shorthand for “Valley of the Mountains.”
$96,000/$111,736
Federal
Bob Zimmer (Conservative)
Provincial
Shirley Bond (BC Liberal)
