B.C. municipal election 2018: White Rock

Boundary

The City of White Rock is nestled between South Surrey to the north and Boundary Bay to the south in Metro Vancouver. It stretches from 136th Street in the west to 160th Street in the east.

Population (2016)

93,729.

History

Present-day White Rock sits on what has been the traditional territory of the Coast Salish Semiahmoo First Nations people for thousands of years. A large white boulder on the beach, from which the community draws its name, has long been a key Indigenous landmark and served as a navigation point for early settlers.

European settlement began in earnest in the early 1900s with the construction of the Great Northern Railway line and a cluster of cottages along the waterfront, along with a post office, waterworks, schools and a hospital.

Following the Second World War, the community grew outward from the beach. White Rock, then a ward of Surrey, was incorporated in 1957 over conflict with the city over service levels.

White Rock’s iconic pier was reconstructed in 1977, and the waterfront community’s identity was revitalized in the 1980s in concert with a high-profile sand castle competition that would draw hundreds of thousands to the area in summer.

Retail and services drive the local economy today, though the community serves primarily as a residential, retirement and recreation community.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$129,781/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

83.10 (-0.30)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

27.70 (-28.79)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Gordie Hogg (Liberal)

Provincial

Tracy Redies (BC Liberal)