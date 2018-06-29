B.C. municipal election 2018: Sparwood
Candidates
Boundary
The District of Sparwood is located along the Elk River near B.C.’s border with Alberta, and about 30 kilometres north of Fernie.
Population (2016)
3,784
History
Sparwood was one of three communities that sprung up amid mining activity in eastern B.C. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The other communities, Natal and Michel, would see its residents move to Sparwood amid a heavy concentration of coal dust.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$139,264/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Wayne Stetski (NDP)
Provincial
Tom Shypitka (BC Liberal)
