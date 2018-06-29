B.C. municipal election 2018: Sparwood

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The District of Sparwood is located along the Elk River near B.C.’s border with Alberta, and about 30 kilometres north of Fernie.

Population (2016)

3,784

History

Sparwood was one of three communities that sprung up amid mining activity in eastern B.C. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The other communities, Natal and Michel, would see its residents move to Sparwood amid a heavy concentration of coal dust.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$139,264/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Wayne Stetski (NDP)

Provincial

Tom Shypitka (BC Liberal)