B.C. municipal election 2018: Kaslo

Boundary

The Village of Kaslo can be found on Kootenay Lake’s west shore.

Population (2016)

968

History

Kaslo‘s history began with timber claims established by George Buchanan and the Kane Brothers in 1889 and 1890.

Mining activity accelerated nearby and a townsite known as Kane’s Landing was set up. That townsite was renamed Kaslo in 1893.

A railway was built to the town of Sandon in 1895, and Kaslo would soon have electricity, telephone service, bars, hotels, brothels and a cigar factory.

Agriculture became an active industry in Kaslo as mining fell off in the 20th century. The community became famous for cherries that would grow to the size of plums.

But cherry disease later shut down the industry.

Kaslo’s Langham Hotel served as an internment centre for Japanese-Canadians during the Second World War. Today, a museum reminds people of that history.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$80,640/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Wayne Stetski (NDP)

Provincial

Michelle Mungall (BC NDP)