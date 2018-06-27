BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 27, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Nakusp

By and Global News

Nakusp Beach.

Bev Poffenroth
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Nakusp is a West Kootenay village located along Upper Arrow Lake. It’s about 105 kilometres south of Revelstoke.

Population (2016)

1,605

History

Nakusp owes its beginning to its status as a port for sternwheelers starting in 1892.

The port provided service to Slocan Valley mines, and it grew as mining boomed up to 1910.

Forestry and farming have come to define it since then.

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam was completed at Castlegar in 1968, raising the waters of Arrow Lakes by 24 metres and resulting in the loss of many hectares of farmland.

Losses in Nakusp included two streets, as well as industrial property.

Logging has slowed in the community. But residents are working on ways to attract new industry.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$94,464/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
nakusp
nakusp council
nakusp election
nakusp election 2018
nakusp election candidates
nakusp election candidates 2018
nakusp election results
nakusp election results 2018
nakusp mayor
nakusp municipal election
nakusp municipal election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News