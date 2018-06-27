B.C. municipal election 2018: Nakusp

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Nakusp is a West Kootenay village located along Upper Arrow Lake. It’s about 105 kilometres south of Revelstoke.

Population (2016)

1,605

History

Nakusp owes its beginning to its status as a port for sternwheelers starting in 1892.

The port provided service to Slocan Valley mines, and it grew as mining boomed up to 1910.

Forestry and farming have come to define it since then.

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam was completed at Castlegar in 1968, raising the waters of Arrow Lakes by 24 metres and resulting in the loss of many hectares of farmland.

Losses in Nakusp included two streets, as well as industrial property.

Logging has slowed in the community. But residents are working on ways to attract new industry.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$94,464/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)