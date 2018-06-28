B.C. municipal election 2018: Qualicum Beach

Candidates

Boundary

Qualicum Beach is located on eastern Vancouver Island, about 13 kilometres from Parksville.

Population (2016)

8,943

History

“Qualicum.”

It comes from the Salish word “squal-li,” which means “where the dog salmon run.”

The first Europeans to settle in the Qualicum Beach area were Thomas Kinkade and his family; they built a home out of logs close to the mouth of the Little Qualicum River.

For a time, Qualicum Beach would not have a heavy population, but that would change when rail service came to the community in 1914.

Then, forestry would become an important economic driver for the community.

It also helped to foster a tourism industry, with the construction of the Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Course and the Qualicum Beach Hotel.

The hotel would serve as a hospital for First World War veterans, and would later become an attractive vacation destination where stars such as Bob Hope, Spencer Tracy, Bing Crosby and Errol Flynn would stay.

The hotel was sold to a developer in 1969 and private homes replaced it.

Qualicum Beach was incorporated as a village in 1942, and would draw big-name seasonal residents including forest magnate H.R. MacMillan.

Its population continued to grow and Qualicum Beach became a town in 1983.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$104,704/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

31.34 (-16.89)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

33.56 (+7.15)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Gord Johns (NDP)

Provincial

Michelle Stilwell (BC Liberal)