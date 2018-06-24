B.C. municipal election 2018: Chilliwack

Candidates

Boundary

You’ll find Chilliwack on the south side of the Fraser River, with Abbotsford to the west.

Population (2016)

83,788

History

The Sto:lo people were first to inhabit the Chilliwack region, having arrived anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 years ago.

The Indigenous population of the region could have been as large as 60,000 at one point.

European settlement came with the advent of the 18th century, and more settlers followed as miners looked to strike gold along the Fraser River in the 1850s.

Chilliwack became a township in 1873 and was incorporated as a city in 1908.

The BC Electric Railway connected Chilliwack to New Westminster in 1910, and the city added a hospital, post office, high school and city hall before the First World War broke out in 1914.

Chilliwack would play a role in the Second World War as it hosted a military base in 1942, which would employ more people in Chilliwack than anything else until 1996.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,768/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

RCMP – municipal

140.12 (+14.52)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP – rural

186.29 (+17.06)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

RCMP – municipal

114.21 (+8.77)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP – rural

106.92 (-4.49)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Mark Strahl (Conservative)

Provincial

John Martin (BC Liberal) — Chilliwack

Laurie Throness (BC Liberal) — Chilliwack-Kent