B.C. municipal election 2018: Port McNeill

Boundary

Port McNeill is located on Vancouver Island’s northern coast, about 45 kilometres from Port Hardy.

Population (2016)

2,337

History

Port McNeill is named for William Henry McNeill.

He captained S.S. Beaver, which was the Pacific Northwest Coast’s first steamship.

Coal would be discovered in the Port McNeill area, but higher-quality product in Nanaimo would drive interest in the resource elsewhere.

Port McNeill would establish a permanent settlement in 1939 after the Pioneer Timber Co. moved there; copper and iron mines also drew more people to the area.

Aquaculture and forestry are among the community’s biggest industries; Port McNeill is a place where you’ll find several salmon farming companies operating.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$119,080/$111,736

Political Representation

Federal

Rachel Blaney (NDP)

Provincial

Claire Trevena (BC NDP)