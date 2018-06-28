BC Municipal Election 2018

June 28, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Port Edward

Port Edward.

Yvonne Collins
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Port Edward is located on B.C.’s North Coast, about 22 kilometres from Prince Rupert.

Population (2016)

467

History

Port Edward was set out as a townsite in 1908 as the Grand Trunk Railway looked to expand to B.C.’s North Coast.

Parcels of land were bought up but development of the community stalled when Grand Trunk Railway president Charles Hays decided to move it to Kaien Island, which would later become known as Prince Rupert.

Fishing would become an industry in Port Edward after 1909, becoming the region’s biggest fish processing area.

Port Edward would later be used as a Second World War military base.

Port Edward is named for King Edward VII. It was incorporated in 1966.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$118,528/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

Jennifer Rice (BC NDP)

