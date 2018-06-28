BC Municipal Election 2018

June 28, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Pemberton

By and Global News

Pemberton, B.C.

Ashley Cali
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The Village of Pemberton is located about 30 kilometres north of Whistler along Highway 99.

Population (2016)

2,574

History

First Nations inhabited the Pemberton Valley long before it was called as such.

Europeans began to settle on farmland in the early 1880s, having found it on their way to the Gold Rush.

Pemberton would be named for Joseph Despard Pemberton, a surveyor with the Hudson’s Bay Company.

The first passenger train arrived in Pemberton in 1914, and families began to settle there.

When the Gold Rush declined, prospectors stayed in Pemberton so they could take advantage of lush agricultural land and grow seed potatoes.

Today, farmers there grow crops such as berries and vegetables.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$103,936/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones (Liberal)

Provincial

Jordan Sturdy (BC Liberal)

