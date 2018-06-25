B.C. municipal election 2018: Golden

Candidates

Boundary

Golden is located alongside the Columbia River in southeastern B.C., about 150 kilometres from Revelstoke.

Population (2016)

3,708

History

It was 1807 when David Thompson explored the Columbia River where it passes through the present-day location of the Town of Golden.

But it would be some time before interest grew in the area as people looked for a passage through the Rockies to build the CP Rail line from one coast to the other.

The Pallister expedition came to the Golden area for this purpose.

One of their party was kicked by a horse. He survived, but the incident gave a name to waters that pass through Kicking Horse River and Golden Kicking Horse Pass.

Then, in the 1880s, Major A.B. Rogers would find a pass through the Selkirk Mountains; Rogers Pass would later be named for him.

Rogers would start the first settlement in Golden in 1882.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$112,853/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Wayne Stetski (NDP)

Provincial

Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal)