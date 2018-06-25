B.C. municipal election 2018: Golden
Candidates
Boundary
Golden is located alongside the Columbia River in southeastern B.C., about 150 kilometres from Revelstoke.
Population (2016)
3,708
History
It was 1807 when David Thompson explored the Columbia River where it passes through the present-day location of the Town of Golden.
But it would be some time before interest grew in the area as people looked for a passage through the Rockies to build the CP Rail line from one coast to the other.
The Pallister expedition came to the Golden area for this purpose.
One of their party was kicked by a horse. He survived, but the incident gave a name to waters that pass through Kicking Horse River and Golden Kicking Horse Pass.
Then, in the 1880s, Major A.B. Rogers would find a pass through the Selkirk Mountains; Rogers Pass would later be named for him.
Rogers would start the first settlement in Golden in 1882.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$112,853/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Wayne Stetski (NDP)
Provincial
Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal)
