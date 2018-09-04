B.C. municipal election 2018: Lake Country

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

About 23 kilometres north of Kelowna is where you’ll find Lake Country, on the shores of Okanagan Lake. To its own north is Vernon, about 30 kilometres away. Adjacent to this municipality is Wood Lake.

Population (2016)

12,922

History

Lake Country was once home to Indigenous people who hunted and fished in the Okanagan Valley.

It has since evolved into an agricultural region with cattle ranches, orchards and more.

Lake Country was born as a single community in 1995 after the amalgamation of Okanagan Centre, Windfield, Oyama and Carr’s Landing.

Today, it’s an area known for its farming, wine production and tourism, with a wealth of options including beaches, parks and hiking trials.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$118,235/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) – 2016/B.C.

63.73 (+5.18)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) – 2016/B.C.

34.60 (-14.72)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Stephen Fuhr (Liberal)

Provincial

Norm Letnick (BC Liberal)