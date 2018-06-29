B.C. municipal election 2018: Silverton

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Silverton is located on Slocan Lake, across from Valhalla Provincial Park. It’s about 28 kilometres north of Slocan.

Population (2016)

195

History

Silverton came into being after miners discovered galena, lead and silver there.

It would become a community with three general stores, six hotels, a school and a phone connection by the 1890s.

Silverton almost became a ghost town when mining activity declined, but it persisted.

Today the Silverton Historical Society tells its story.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)

No data available.

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)