B.C. municipal election 2018: Port Coquitlam

Boundary

Port Coquitlam is located along the Pitt River, east of Coquitlam.

Population (2016)

58,612

History

The Kwikwetlem people were first to the region. Then European explorers started to arrive in the early 19th century.

Homes, roads and businesses would be set up in the area by the 1860s.

Trains would first arrive in 1886, and the Canadian Pacific Railway would move freight ops from Vancouver to Port Coquitlam in 1911.

There were hopes that a port could be established there, but the community did not grow as fast as people envisioned.

The City of Port Coquitlam was incorporated in 1913 after it split from the District of Coquitlam.

The First World War and the Great Depression would take their toll, but Port Coquitlam would bounce back after the Second World War and after the Lougheed Highway was finished in 1948. The population would double between 1941 and 1951, and then it would more than double again by 1961.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$118,171/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

72.58 (-12.21)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

67.72 (+17.88)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Ron McKinnon (Liberal)

Provincial

Mike Farnworth (BC NDP)