All London Drugs stores in Western Canada expected to reopen Tuesday following cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

All London Drugs stores in Western Canada are expected to be open by the end of the day Tuesday.

It has been more than a week since a cyberattack closed all 79 stores.

The company said core services have reopened in 40 stores across the region but pharmacy customers will not be able to fill new prescriptions.

Customers are urged to call their local pharmacy or visit the store in person during regular hours to receive help.

Canada Post locations within stores are accessible, the Insurance Services Call Centre is open and optical locations were opened on Monday.

1:47 Cyberattack prompts all London Drugs locations to close temporarily

London Drugs has not revealed any details about the cybersecurity incident that forced the closure of all stores in Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the company said it continues to “methodically work to ensure systems at each store are working and ready to serve the full range of services and products that we know our customers expect, and we thank everyone for their patience.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are only turning on systems after we and our external third-party cybersecurity experts have taken all recommended steps to ensure we have full confidence that the systems being used are safe and secure.”

The company said it has not seen any evidence that any customer databases were compromised, including pharmacy patients and LDExtras members.