B.C. municipal election 2018: North Cowichan
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
North Cowichan is found at the southern end of Vancouver Island, just across the water from Salt Spring Island and just under 25 kilometres from Ladysmith.
Population (2016)
29,676
History
Cowichan — it’s a First Nation word that means “land warmed by the sun.”
And it’s a name that applies to North Cowichan, a district whose economy grew thanks to industries such as farming, mining, forestry and fishing.
North Cowichan became a municipality in 1873. Duncan was once part of it, but it separated in 1912.
Loggers made up North Cowichan’s first settlers, though the economy would diversify with the establishment of a copper smelter at Crofton between 1902 and 1908.
Forestry remains the dominant activity in the area, however.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$105,242/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
104.72 (+21.77)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
97.08 (+107.44)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Alistair MacGregor (BC NDP)
Provincial
Sonia Furstenau (BC Greens) — Cowichan Valley
Doug Routley (BC NDP) — Nanaimo-North Cowichan
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.