B.C. municipal election 2018: North Cowichan

Boundary

North Cowichan is found at the southern end of Vancouver Island, just across the water from Salt Spring Island and just under 25 kilometres from Ladysmith.

Population (2016)

29,676

History

Cowichan — it’s a First Nation word that means “land warmed by the sun.”

And it’s a name that applies to North Cowichan, a district whose economy grew thanks to industries such as farming, mining, forestry and fishing.

North Cowichan became a municipality in 1873. Duncan was once part of it, but it separated in 1912.

Loggers made up North Cowichan’s first settlers, though the economy would diversify with the establishment of a copper smelter at Crofton between 1902 and 1908.

Forestry remains the dominant activity in the area, however.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,242/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

104.72 (+21.77)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

97.08 (+107.44)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Alistair MacGregor (BC NDP)

Provincial

Sonia Furstenau (BC Greens) — Cowichan Valley

Doug Routley (BC NDP) — Nanaimo-North Cowichan