BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 27, 2018 3:00 pm

B.C. municipal election 2018: North Cowichan

By and Global News

The District of North Cowichan.

Facebook/District of North Cowichan
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

North Cowichan is found at the southern end of Vancouver Island, just across the water from Salt Spring Island and just under 25 kilometres from Ladysmith.

Population (2016)

29,676

History

Cowichan — it’s a First Nation word that means “land warmed by the sun.”

And it’s a name that applies to North Cowichan, a district whose economy grew thanks to industries such as farming, mining, forestry and fishing.

North Cowichan became a municipality in 1873. Duncan was once part of it, but it separated in 1912.

Loggers made up North Cowichan’s first settlers, though the economy would diversify with the establishment of a copper smelter at Crofton between 1902 and 1908.

Story continues below

Forestry remains the dominant activity in the area, however.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,242/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

104.72 (+21.77)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

97.08 (+107.44)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Alistair MacGregor (BC NDP)

Provincial

Sonia Furstenau (BC Greens) — Cowichan Valley

Doug Routley (BC NDP) — Nanaimo-North Cowichan

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
North Cowichan
north cowichan bc
north cowichan council
north cowichan election
north cowichan election 2018
north cowichan election candidates
north cowichan election candidates 2018
north cowichan election results
north cowichan election results 2018
north cowichan mayor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News