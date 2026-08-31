Liberals sweep all three federal byelections

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The Liberals have won all three of the federal byelections that were held on Monday.

Daniel Gobeil will be the next MP for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, picking up a seat for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s narrow majority government.

Conservative Richard Martel, who was the MP for the region since 2018, stepped aside after being appointed to the Senate.

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Liberal Tanveer Shahnawaz has won the byelection in the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York.

Shahnawaz managed the constituency office for former Liberal cabinet minister Nate Erskine-Smith, whose departure from federal politics prompted the vote.

And The Canadian Press is projecting that longtime Liberal political staffer Braeden Caley will win the federal byelection in North-Vancouver Capilano.