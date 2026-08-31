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6 comments

  1. Katy Perry's Purse
    September 1, 2026 at 12:08 am

    We deserve everything we get from our government. Elections have consequences. And people are blinded by this faux patriotism that the LPC is wrapping itself with. People apparently don’t remember when Justin prorogued parliament, for no reason other than to save the LPC from oblivion, and it was Ford as head of the association of premiers as the only person negotiating with the then incoming Trump administration about his intent to tariff the world. We had no federal negotiators. Ministers, the ones who hadn’t announced they weren’t running again, were busy campaigning in their ridings.

    A few months earlier to those events the country saw a record 100k people emigrate away from Canada due to the economic impact of the Lost Liberal Decade. Yet parliament was shut and the opposition was not able to question the government.

  2. Anonymous
    September 1, 2026 at 12:03 am

    @Elbows Up – People like the results that Carney is providing so the country is gathering behind him.

    Nothing succeeds like success.

  3. Elbows Up
    August 31, 2026 at 11:41 pm

    These people live hand to mouth so they vote for Carney.

  4. Libs suck
    August 31, 2026 at 11:16 pm

    Stupid frogs

  5. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 10:48 pm

    Everything coming up Carney!

  6. Anonymous
    August 31, 2026 at 10:10 pm

    Do not understand why we nneed elections. Now for 10-15 years it is just like in eastern Europe ,in socialism. Stop wasting money in the name of democracy. We know the winners. If they do not win in a year they cross the floor.

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Politics

Liberals sweep all three federal byelections

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2026 10:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What to watch for with federal byelections underway in Quebec, Ontario and B.C.'
What to watch for with federal byelections underway in Quebec, Ontario and B.C.
RELATED: Voters in parts of Quebec, Ontario and B.C. are heading to the polls in three federal byelections. David Akin explains which riding could be a litmus test for Prime Minister Mark Carney and the opposition, plus how the outcome of the votes could reshape the House of Commons.
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The Liberals have won all three of the federal byelections that were held on Monday.

Daniel Gobeil will be the next MP for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, picking up a seat for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s narrow majority government.

Conservative Richard Martel, who was the MP for the region since 2018, stepped aside after being appointed to the Senate.

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Liberal Tanveer Shahnawaz has won the byelection in the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York.

Shahnawaz managed the constituency office for former Liberal cabinet minister Nate Erskine-Smith, whose departure from federal politics prompted the vote.

And The Canadian Press is projecting that longtime Liberal political staffer Braeden Caley will win the federal byelection in North-Vancouver Capilano.

Click to play video: 'Carney looks to maintain Liberal majority as voting underway in 3 byelections'
Carney looks to maintain Liberal majority as voting underway in 3 byelections
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