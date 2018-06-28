B.C. municipal election 2018: Queen Charlotte

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Queen Charlotte is located on Haida Gwaii, along Bearskin Bay in Skidegate Inlet and about 110 kilometres south of Masset.

Population (2016)

852 (Statistics Canada warns people to be cautious about using this figure)

History

The Village of Queen Charlotte began with the construction of a sawmill by the North American Timber Holding Company in 1908.

It would run until 1912, and then it would go into operation again later in the First World War so that it could provide spruce for airplanes.

The mill would shut down once more when the market no longer called for spruce.

Settlers were drawn to Queen Charlotte in the hope of working the sawmill and mining.

It would become the administrative centre for the Queen Charlotte Islands, which were later renamed as Haida Gwaii.

With resources in decline, Queen Charlotte is now looking to tourism as an economic driver.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$113,920/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

Jennifer Rice (BC NDP)