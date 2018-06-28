B.C. municipal election 2018: Queen Charlotte
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
Queen Charlotte is located on Haida Gwaii, along Bearskin Bay in Skidegate Inlet and about 110 kilometres south of Masset.
Population (2016)
852 (Statistics Canada warns people to be cautious about using this figure)
History
The Village of Queen Charlotte began with the construction of a sawmill by the North American Timber Holding Company in 1908.
It would run until 1912, and then it would go into operation again later in the First World War so that it could provide spruce for airplanes.
The mill would shut down once more when the market no longer called for spruce.
Settlers were drawn to Queen Charlotte in the hope of working the sawmill and mining.
It would become the administrative centre for the Queen Charlotte Islands, which were later renamed as Haida Gwaii.
With resources in decline, Queen Charlotte is now looking to tourism as an economic driver.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$113,920/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Nathan Cullen (NDP)
Provincial
Jennifer Rice (BC NDP)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.