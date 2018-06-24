B.C. municipal election 2018: Coldstream

Candidates

Boundary

Coldstream is found in the Okanagan Valley, just a short drive from Vernon. The district municipality sits at the northern end of Kalamalka Lake.

Population (2016)

10,648

History

Coldstream’s history can be traced back to 1863, when settler Capt. Charles F. Houghton arrived.

He set up the “Coldstream Ranch,” so named for cold springs that were located there, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia.

The ranch was later sold, and orchards grew up on it — 732 acres of them in total.

The property was subsequently subdivided in an effort to stir more settlement.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$137,259/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

43.71 (+21.01)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VSCI) — 2016/B.C.

23.94 (+31.68)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Mel Arnold (Conservative)

Provincial

Eric Foster (BC Liberal)