B.C. municipal election 2018: Cumberland

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Cumberland is located in the Comox Valley on the east side of Vancouver Island. It’s just under 15 kilometres from the town of Comox and just under 10 kilometres from Courtenay. Cumberland is also a short distance from Comox Lake.

Population (2016)

3,753

History

The Comox Valley was first occupied by the K’omoks First Nation, who lived there long before European settlers arrived in 1862.

The settlers liked the valley’s natural harbour, as well as its abundant forest, coal and fresh water.

Coal baron Robert Dunsmuir founded the settlement of Cumberland in 1888, and it was named after miners from Cumbria, a coal-mining district in England.

Plenty of coal mining took place in Cumberland from 1888 to 1966, and there were numerous mishaps along the way, including explosions and fires.

As mining activity died off, so too, it appeared, would Cumberland.

It stopped being a city, but it remained as a small community.

Over the years, heritage buildings have been preserved and old homes renovated.

If you visit, you’ll also find tributes to its history as a mining hub.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$99,008/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Gord Johns (NDP)

Provincial

Scott Fraser (BC NDP)