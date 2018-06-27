B.C. municipal election 2018: North Saanich
Candidates
Boundary
Just south of Sidney is where you’ll find North Saanich, about 23 kilometres north of Victoria.
Population (2016)
11,249
History
North Saanich was incorporated as a district in 1965.
The area, which was first the home of the Salish First Nation, was explored by the Royal Navy in 1859.
North Saanich has a “rich agricultural interior” that’s a protected part of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).
Farming is an important industry for the community; visit and you’ll see plenty of farmland, as well as produce stands.
Median after-tax income of households (2015)/B.C. median
$141,995/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
22.84 (-22.50)/93.63 (-0.71)
RCMP — rural
65.61 (-13.35)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal
11.04 (-10.53)/74.86 (-9.81)
RCMP — rural
66.73 (-37.90)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Elizabeth May (Green)
Provincial
Adam Olsen (BC Greens)
