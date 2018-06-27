B.C. municipal election 2018: North Saanich

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Just south of Sidney is where you’ll find North Saanich, about 23 kilometres north of Victoria.

Population (2016)

11,249

History

North Saanich was incorporated as a district in 1965.

The area, which was first the home of the Salish First Nation, was explored by the Royal Navy in 1859.

North Saanich has a “rich agricultural interior” that’s a protected part of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

Farming is an important industry for the community; visit and you’ll see plenty of farmland, as well as produce stands.

Median after-tax income of households (2015)/B.C. median

$141,995/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

22.84 (-22.50)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural

65.61 (-13.35)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal

11.04 (-10.53)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

66.73 (-37.90)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Elizabeth May (Green)

Provincial

Adam Olsen (BC Greens)