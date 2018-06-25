BC Municipal Election 2018

June 25, 2018 1:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Harrison Hot Springs

Harrison Hot Springs.

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The southern end of Harrison Lake is where you’ll find Harrison Hot Springs, about 30 kilometres from Chilliwack.

Population (2016)

1,468

History

Home to the Sto:lo and the Sts’ailes people is the region that includes Harrison Hot Springs, a community at the southern tip of Harrison lake.

The hot springs there were called “Warum Chuck” but the peoples who first inhabited the area, and they were believed to have spiritual and medicinal qualities.

Explorers didn’t learn of the hot springs until the Gold Rush happened in 1858, when prospectors capsized and found themselves in warm water during the winter.

The hot springs soon became a popular tourist destination — people would arrive there via the Fraser and Harrison rivers, or else carriages connecting to the Canadian Pacific Railway stop at Agassiz.

With the end of the Gold Rush went economic activity in the area, and the hot springs would become a key attraction there.

The Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa opened in 1926, and has been a draw ever since.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,216/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Jati Sidhu (Liberal)

Provincial

Laurie Throness (BC Liberal)

