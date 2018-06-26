B.C. municipal election 2018: Langley (City)

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

About 10 sq. km in size, the City of Langley is located in the Fraser Valley, west of Surrey and east of Abbotsford. Geographically, it is surrounded by the Township of Langley, which covers a larger area.

Population (2016)

25,888

History

Langley began life as a settlement known as “Innes Corners” before the name was changed to “Langley Prairie.”

A business centre built up along the (Old) Yale Road and continued growth prompted demand for better service levels.

Thus the City of Langley, distinct from the Township of Langley, was born in 1955.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$103,095/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) – 2016/B.C.

194.62 (20.89)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) – 2016/B.C.

135.49 (2.99)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

John Aldag (Liberal) – Cloverdale-Langley City

Provincial

Mary Polak (BC Liberal) – Langley