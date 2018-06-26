BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 26, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Langley (City)

By and Global News

The City of Langley from above.

City of Langley
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

About 10 sq. km in size, the City of Langley is located in the Fraser Valley, west of Surrey and east of Abbotsford. Geographically, it is surrounded by the Township of Langley, which covers a larger area.

Population (2016)

25,888

History

Langley began life as a settlement known as “Innes Corners” before the name was changed to “Langley Prairie.”

A business centre built up along the (Old) Yale Road and continued growth prompted demand for better service levels.

Thus the City of Langley, distinct from the Township of Langley, was born in 1955.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$103,095/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) – 2016/B.C.

194.62 (20.89)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) – 2016/B.C.

135.49 (2.99)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

John Aldag (Liberal) – Cloverdale-Langley City

Provincial

Mary Polak (BC Liberal) – Langley

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
city of langley council
city of langley election
city of langley election candidates
city of langley election candidates 2018
city of langley election results
city of langley election results 2018
city of langley mayor
Langley City
langley city council
langley city election
langley city election candidates
langley city election candidates 2018
langley city election results
langley city election results 2018
langley city mayor
langley council
langley mayor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News