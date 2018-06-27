B.C. municipal election 2018: Mission

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The District of Mission is located north of the Fraser River, across from Abbotsford and west of Hatzic.

Population (2016)

38,833

History

First, the Sto:lo people lived in the Mission area, carrying on activities such as hunting, farming, fishing and trading.

B.C.’s oldest dwelling is located at the site of the former Coast Salish village, which is believed to be 9,000 years old.

European settlers came after the founding of B.C. in 1858, and after the Fraser River Gold Rush of the same year.

The first to arrive were Catholic priests, who were known as “Oblates of Mary Immaculate.”

St. Mary’s Mission was founded in 1862; the area was also the site of B.C.’s first residential school.

Mission’s growth accelerated with the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1885, making it the first community linked to the U.S. by rail.

The City of Mission was incorporated as a municipality in 1892.

The first train robbery in B.C. happened close to Mission in 1904.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$110,923/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

109.78 (-15.50)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural

72.84 (-44.78)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal

78.44 (-27.85)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

86.54 (-66.63)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Jati Sidhu (Liberal)

Provincial

Bob D’Eith (BC NDP) — Maple Ridge-Mission

Michael de Jong (BC Liberal) — Abbotsford West

Simon Gibson (BC Liberal) — Abbotsford-Mission