‘We have a responsibility:’ Trudeau urges global leaders to support pact for future

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that at a time when the world faces increasing instability, leaders have a choice: bury their heads in the sand or put their differences aside for the sake of future generations.

“We can recognize that, collectively, we have a responsibility to set our differences aside, to confront the serious global challenges, and to deliver on a pact for the future,” Trudeau said at the Summit of the Future in New York on Sunday.

The Summit of the Future, announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in 2021, continues through Monday ahead of the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Its goal is to reform the UN, reinvigorate multilateralism and agree on solutions to new challenges at a time when the global institution has faced criticism for its handling of issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

Story continues below advertisement

Guterres urged member nations last week to compromise and approve the “Pact of the Future,” a blueprint to address a wide range of global challenges. But there’s been pushback from Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries who object to some of the language on issues including climate change and reforming international financial institutions.

Trudeau urged leaders to deliver on the plan so that every generation “has a real and fair shot.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trudeau was scheduled to meet Sunday with Guterres, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kathy Hochul, New York State’s Democratic governor.

“While diplomacy is hard and diplomacy about diplomacy is even harder, we can do hard things,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said Wednesday.

“We can think beyond what has been, push ourselves to create a system that meets this moment and the opportunities of the future.”

Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration supports changes to the makeup of the UN Security Council, helping it become more inclusive through creation of two permanent seats for Africans and a new elected seat for small island developing states.

Canada has been active at the United Nations since it was formed in 1945 and helped draft the UN Charter.

Trudeau, co-chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group, will reaffirm Canada’s commitment to its 2030 Agenda, a 15-year global framework adopted in 2015 that envisions a secure world free of poverty and hunger, with equal education and universal health coverage as well as other lofty goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau will also co-host a discussion with Haiti’s acting prime minister, Garry Conille, about “solutions that are Haitian-led,” a news release said.

Canada is closely invested in Haiti’s response to the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises. A UN report released in June said surging gang activity had displaced nearly 580,000 people in the Caribbean country since March.

While at the assembly, Trudeau will also co-host an event with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about climate change, carbon pricing and industrial decarbonization.

Pressing geopolitical challenges and the conflict in the Middle East will cast a shadow over the assembly and its formidable future plans.

Canada abstained last week from a high-profile UN vote demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank within a year.

The State of Palestine brought the non-binding motion, which passed 124-14. Canada was among 43 abstentions. The United States voted against it.

“We cannot support a resolution where one party, the State of Israel, is held solely responsible for the conflict,” said Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the UN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also set to address a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday about Russia’s ongoing invasion, Thomas-Greenfield said.

Story continues below advertisement

Russia has a permanent seat on the Security Council and has been resoundingly criticized over its aggression in Ukraine being a violation of the UN Charter.

“We intend to keep the pressure on Russia,” said Thomas-Greenfield.