B.C. municipal election 2018: Duncan

Boundary
Duncan — at 2.07 square kilometres, it’s Canada’s smallest city. You’ll find it on Vancouver Island’s east side, in the Cowichan Valley between Nanaimo and Victoria.
Population (2016)
4,944
History
The Cowichan and Coast Salish peoples were first to inhabit the Duncan area, spending at least 6,000 years there.
Then Spanish and English explorers arrived in the 1790s.
Then, in 1862, William Chalmers Duncan landed at Cowichan Bay, and he and his men set up cabins, cleared land and grew food to feed both themselves and cattle.
The area’s population grew with the construction of the Esquimalt and Nanaimo railway in the 1880s.
An economy consisting of forestry and agriculture grew there. It also had mining for a time.
The Cowichan Creamery also set up in the area, producing widely-heralded butter. The valley’s grass and climate were credited for helping to produce milk that was so desired, it was sent to Nanaimo and Victoria.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$79,232/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP – rural/B.C.
177.99 (+22.68)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) — 2016
RCMP – rural/B.C.
103.03 (-7.62)/75.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Alistair MacGregor (NDP)
Provincial
Sonia Furstenau (Green)
