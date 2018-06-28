B.C. municipal election 2018: Port Moody

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Port Moody is a city located at the easternmost point of Burrard Inlet, west of Coquitlam and north of Burnaby.

Population (2016)

33,551

History

Before European settlement, the Squamish, Musqueam and other peoples would migrate to the Port Moody area in the summertime, harvesting salmon and trading with Hudson Bay trappers.

Then the Fraser River Gold Rush would come in 1858.

With its location on Burrard Inlet, Port Moody would become a key link to other parts of the region.

Col. Richard Moody came to the area with the hope of setting up a capital city for B.C. — New Westminster would later claim that title.

With the decline of the Gold Rush, the transcontinental railway served to help Port Moody grow.

The Canadian Pacific Railway would make Port Moody its western terminus; the line was later extended to Vancouver, but Port Moody remains the “official terminus.”

Logging would power Port Moody’s economy through the early 1900s; the Imperial Oil Refinery would be established on its north shore in 1915, and also set up a townsite.

Now known as the Esso refinery, the copmany would dismantle its townsite in the 1990s.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$132,051/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

43.61 (+5.72)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

36.87 (+68.90)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Fin Donnelly (NDP)

Provincial

Rick Glumac (BC NDP)